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Ukraine Announces Oil Supplies Resumption via Druzhba Pipeline
JSC Ukrtransnafta informed Hungarian oil and gas company MOL about the resumption of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia through Belarus, BelTA reports.
The first supplies to Hungary and Slovakia after the resumption of operations on the Ukrainian section of the pipeline are expected no later than April 23.
Meanwhile, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka noted that oil shipments to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline could begin as early as April 22, TASS reports. "According to rough estimates, oil could reach Hungary today or, at the latest, tomorrow morning," he stated.
Meanwhile, Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova noted that oil supplies to the country via the Druzhba pipeline are expected to resume on the morning of April 23, according to the news portal Teraz.sk. "The resumption of oil deliveries via the Druzhba pipeline is an important step toward stabilizing the difficult situation on the oil market... We firmly believe that oil deliveries will indeed begin and the functionality of the Druzhba pipeline will no longer be the subject of any speculation," Sakova emphasized.