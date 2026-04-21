Ukraine Announces Oil Supplies Resumption via Druzhba Pipeline

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JSC Ukrtransnafta informed Hungarian oil and gas company MOL about the resumption of oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia through Belarus, BelTA reports.

The first supplies to Hungary and Slovakia after the resumption of operations on the Ukrainian section of the pipeline are expected no later than April 23.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs János Bóka noted that oil shipments to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline could begin as early as April 22, TASS reports. "According to rough estimates, oil could reach Hungary today or, at the latest, tomorrow morning," he stated.