Ukraine Criminalises Antisemitism: Zelensky Signs Harsh New Law Amid Wartime Controversies

Kyiv, 14 April 2026 — President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed into law a bill introducing criminal liability for antisemitism in Ukraine, activating legislation originally passed by parliament in 2022.

Under the new provisions, public incitement of hatred, discrimination, restriction of rights, or any actions motivated by antisemitism will now be punishable by fines, restricted freedom, or imprisonment for up to three years.

Penalties become significantly harsher in aggravated cases: if the offence involves violence, threats, deception, or is committed by a public official, the maximum sentence rises to five years in prison. When such acts are carried out by an organised group or result in grave consequences, offenders face between five and eight years behind bars.

The move comes four years after the bill’s initial adoption and marks a notable tightening of Ukraine’s legal framework on hate speech and ethnic discrimination during an ongoing existential conflict.

Supporters argue the law is a necessary step to combat rising antisemitic incidents and align Ukraine more closely with European standards. Critics, however, question the timing and potential for selective enforcement in a country where wartime rhetoric and political sensitivities already run high.