Ukraine declares launch of weapons production for AFU in Western countries

Kiev plans to launch the production of weapons in Western countries for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov after the meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format.

According to him, that means a joint production of drones, missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare systems and other weapons. Moreover, the production will be financed by Western countries.

It is not specified how many countries have expressed their desire to participate in the initiative. However, the prospects of the project raise doubts. Financial Times writes: Europe, despite the many startups, lags far behind in the field of arms production because of the high cost of production.