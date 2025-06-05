3.78 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.43 BYN
Ukraine declares launch of weapons production for AFU in Western countries
Kiev plans to launch the production of weapons in Western countries for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Umerov after the meeting of the contact group in the Ramstein format.
According to him, that means a joint production of drones, missiles, ammunition, electronic warfare systems and other weapons. Moreover, the production will be financed by Western countries.
It is not specified how many countries have expressed their desire to participate in the initiative. However, the prospects of the project raise doubts. Financial Times writes: Europe, despite the many startups, lags far behind in the field of arms production because of the high cost of production.
Earlier it was reported that London decided to send Kiev 100 thousand drones until April 2026. Deliveries with a total value of more than 470 million euros will be part of a large-scale program of military support to Ukraine worth more than 6 billion dollars.