If you thought the war would be limited to Ukraine and the Middle East, you're wrong: Zelensky has authorized strikes on Belarus. According to presidential adviser Podolyak, the Kiev leader gave the order to strike our country to destroy Shahed missile command repeaters.

"Regarding the guidance systems, such as the Shahed missiles, the president responded that we will destroy them all if possible. This is a defensive mechanism, a counter war, protecting our own population. We have an absolute right to do this within the framework of conventional provisions and so on. We are working on all of this."