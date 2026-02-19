Ukraine once again postpones resumption of oil supplies to Slovakia until February 21

Ukraine has once again postponed the resumption of oil supplies to Slovakia until February 21

According to the Slovak Ministry of Economy, Ukraine has postponed the resumption of oil supplies to Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline until February 21, BelTA reports, citing HNonline.sk.

This represents a one-day delay compared to the deadline Slovakia had originally planned.

Slovak Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova noted that Kyiv had repeatedly postponed the resumption of oil transit.

On February 18, the Slovak government declared a state of emergency in the country's oil sector.

Since early February, Slovakia has stopped receiving oil via the southern branch of the pipeline due to damage to it in Ukraine. The authorities have asked Croatia to ensure the flow of oil from Russia through the Adria pipeline.