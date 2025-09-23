Ukraine Prepares Law against Journalists

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bda12e36-d803-441d-a1e7-1be93865f51e/conversions/78315a02-8016-4c01-b741-1b913e19fc70-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bda12e36-d803-441d-a1e7-1be93865f51e/conversions/78315a02-8016-4c01-b741-1b913e19fc70-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bda12e36-d803-441d-a1e7-1be93865f51e/conversions/78315a02-8016-4c01-b741-1b913e19fc70-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bda12e36-d803-441d-a1e7-1be93865f51e/conversions/78315a02-8016-4c01-b741-1b913e19fc70-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev continues to tighten the screws on its own people. The Verkhovna Rada is drafting a law that could significantly restrict the work of journalists.

The document increases penalties for "disseminating false information" and regulates the procedure for refuting it.

It also proposes automatically deeming information false if it is not confirmed by a court verdict. This means journalists will be unable to publish materials about corruption or criminal schemes until the conclusion of trials, which often last for years.