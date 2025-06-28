Watch onlineTV Programm
Ukraine Withdraws from Ottawa Convention on Prohibition of Anti-Personnel Mines

Vladimir Zelensky has enacted the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to withdraw Ukraine from the Ottawa Convention, which bans the use, stockpiling, and production of anti-personnel mines. This information was reported by BELTA, citing RIA Novosti.

Earlier, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland also announced their exit from the Ottawa Convention.

The Ottawa Convention prohibits the use, stockpiling, production, and transfer of anti-personnel mines and mandates their destruction. It was signed on December 3, 1997, and came into force on March 1, 1999. A total of 163 countries have acceded to the treaty.