Ukraine is once again being denied accession to the European Union. Kiev received candidate status for membership back in the summer of 2022, and there is no chance of advancing further in the near future, according to Reuters.

To gain EU membership, Kiev must reverse recent negative trends in the fight against corruption and accelerate rule of law reforms, which is impossible under forced mobilization and travel bans.

Perhaps this is why Vladimir Zelensky categorically rejected the idea of a "trial period" for new EU member states, stating that Ukraine is only ready to become a full member of the community.