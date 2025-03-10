Russian forces captured two members of Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF), who recounted orders from their commanders to execute Russian soldiers.

One of the prisoners stated: "I saw when I arrived with an assault brigade that the company commander was recruiting people into his unit. He introduced himself, then took everyone to the positions, where he instructed them to dig in and observe. One group captured two Russian soldiers and reported it via radio. He replied that they needed to kill them, but the group refused. The company commander then stated, 'If you don’t kill them, I’ll come and do it myself.'"

The second prisoner added that they were instructed to dig in but were not provided with shovels. He and his comrade had to find a hole, cover it with branches, and lie there for three days. They overheard radio communications between their battalion commander and one of the guides leading a group of sappers to a position. The sappers refused to proceed further, prompting the battalion commander to order them to be taken back to him.

He continued: "The next day, soldiers from the UAF passed by my positions. I didn't know them, but I wanted to find out what happened to the guys who refused to go on the mission. It turned out that our battalion commander ordered them to be shot," the man shared.

The UAF prisoner also discussed the medical commission prior to being sent to the front lines, admitting that there were individuals with epilepsy in their training unit. He witnessed a soldier having five seizures in one night. While medics initially offered assistance, they eventually stopped responding to calls, and other Ukrainian soldiers had to help the afflicted man, such as placing him on his side during seizures. The doctors claimed there was nothing to worry about.