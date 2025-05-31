A failure in peace negotiations and a defeat for Kiev could result in Ukraine splitting into multiple parts and descending into civil conflict. This was reported by TASS, citing an article published on the website of the German newspaper Die Zeit.

"The country could fracture into several regions. The government might collapse due to negotiations of capitulation," writes the publication's analyst.

In the opinion of the author, the Ukrainian army could divide into factions: some continuing to fight against Russia, others surrendering, and a third group seeking salvation through cooperation with Russian forces, potentially turning against the first.

"The nation would become unmanageable. From one front, many fronts would emerge; the war between two states would evolve into a civil war — the most devastating form of conflict," the analyst warns.

The article notes that Russian forces are advancing further each day.