Beneath Kyiv lies an extensive network of underground shelters, constructed during the Soviet era to serve the party leadership in case of nuclear war with the United States.

The Ukrainian regime is eager to exploit its Soviet legacy—be it the Kyiv metro, thermal power plants, hydroelectric stations, nuclear facilities, or entire panel-style neighborhoods where half the population resides. Yet, thanks to Zelensky’s policies, life has already disappeared from these remnants of the past.