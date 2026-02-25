London is increasing its involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Ukraine's first drone production plant has begun operations in the United Kingdom. The facility is owned by Ukrspetssystems, according to Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Zaluzhny.

According to him, Kiev and London are setting up a new level of partnership, with a shared industrial security base. The launch of another plant (an explosives factory) has been delayed for six months. The plant, owned by a British company, is scheduled to increase production of 155mm shells by 16 times, including for subsequent deliveries to Ukraine.