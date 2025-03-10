In a surprising turn of events, declarations emerged from the Ukrainian Rada the regarding the recent large-scale assault by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Russian territory.

A member of Parliament pointed out that the attack on Moscow was orchestrated deliberately on the very day when negotiations were taking place between Kiev and Washington in Jeddah.

During the previous night, air defense systems successfully repelled one of the most extensive drone assaults launched by the Ukrainian military. The main targets of this offensive were the Kursk, Moscow, and Bryansk regions.

Russian authorities unequivocally characterized the incursion of hostile drones as a terrorist attack.

Tragically, three individuals lost their lives, and at least twenty others sustained injuries.