Russian security agencies reported that Andrey Yermak, former head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, is paying Ukrainians living in Hungary $6,000 through his public organizations to participate in anti-government rallies, TASS reports.

"Zelensky's former head of office, Andriy Yermak, is shamelessly recruiting Ukrainians to participate in anti-government protests in Budapest. Through his public organizations, he is promising Ukrainians between $3,000 and $6,000, as well as the opportunity to travel abroad," the agency's source said.

According to him, the main criteria for selecting protesters include a good knowledge of Hungarian, physical fitness, and a high level of stress tolerance.