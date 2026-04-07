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Ukrainians living in Hungary promised up to $6,000 for participating in anti-government protests
Russian security agencies reported that Andrey Yermak, former head of Volodymyr Zelensky's office, is paying Ukrainians living in Hungary $6,000 through his public organizations to participate in anti-government rallies, TASS reports.
"Zelensky's former head of office, Andriy Yermak, is shamelessly recruiting Ukrainians to participate in anti-government protests in Budapest. Through his public organizations, he is promising Ukrainians between $3,000 and $6,000, as well as the opportunity to travel abroad," the agency's source said.
According to him, the main criteria for selecting protesters include a good knowledge of Hungarian, physical fitness, and a high level of stress tolerance.
Parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12. The ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party is facing off against the opposition Tisza party, which is the EU's preferred candidate.