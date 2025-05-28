Umerov announces transfer of Ukrainian version of memorandum to Russia

Kiev affirms its readiness to fully cease hostilities and to pursue further diplomatic efforts, stated Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov.

According to him, he handed the Ukrainian version of the memorandum to Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the Russian President. He further clarified that Kiev is also expecting Russia to provide its version of the memorandum in advance.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov proposed holding a second round of negotiations on June 2 in Istanbul. Subsequently, he engaged in a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which Rubio emphasized President Trump’s focus on swiftly ending the Ukrainian conflict.