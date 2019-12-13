3.35 RUB
3.47 USD
3.62 EUR
UN accuses Ukraine of war crimes with FPV drones
The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights confirmed four videotaped incidents when drones attacked and killed three wounded Russian soldiers and one Ukrainian soldier.
They also noted Ukraine's non-compliance with the international covenant on civil and political rights and its own constitution when carrying out mobilization. The report cited the mistreatment and torture of men who refused to become soldiers for reasons of conscience.
The Office also continues to monitor Kyiv's response to the seizure of an Orthodox cathedral in Cherkassy in October. Some parishioners and clergy were injured, many with corneal burns due to tear gas. These actions were classified by the police only as hooliganism.
