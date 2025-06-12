UN demands that Israel and Iran exercise maximum restraint

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e13fcfc-e3d1-49db-9489-a24b2f810006/conversions/5ef5fd0f-cbe8-4044-a89f-786e1f2a7eec-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e13fcfc-e3d1-49db-9489-a24b2f810006/conversions/5ef5fd0f-cbe8-4044-a89f-786e1f2a7eec-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e13fcfc-e3d1-49db-9489-a24b2f810006/conversions/5ef5fd0f-cbe8-4044-a89f-786e1f2a7eec-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6e13fcfc-e3d1-49db-9489-a24b2f810006/conversions/5ef5fd0f-cbe8-4044-a89f-786e1f2a7eec-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

UN Secretary- General António Guterres expressed concern over the Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities and urged the parties to exercise maximum restraint. This was reported by Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, BelTA informed citing TASS.

"The Secretary-General condemns any military escalation in the Middle East. He is concerned about Israeli attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran while Iran and the United States are negotiating on Iran's nuclear program. The Secretary-General recalls the obligation of UN Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law," the statement said. - The Secretary-General asks both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid escalating the conflict at all costs."

Earlier, Israeli authorities announced strikes against Iran, including strikes on nuclear facilities in different parts of the country. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the purpose of this operation the disruption of the Iranian nuclear program and warned that the strikes would continue. Under these circumstances, a special state of affairs was imposed in Israel itself, educational institutions were closed, businesses were restricted, and mass gatherings were banned. The population was instructed to stay close to shelters in case of an expected retaliatory attack from the Iranian side.