UN experts: Southern Europe at risk of desertification

UN experts have made a forecast that the countries of Southern Europe are threatened with desertification if global warming increases by more than three degrees.

Specialists note that all European countries are vulnerable, but especially the Mediterranean regions. Such phenomena are already observed in Greece, Portugal, as well as in Turkey. Poland is also in the risk group. Hot and humid climate can complicate the cultivation of some crops, in particular potatoes. And Italy is predicted to be unable to cultivate the durum wheat needed for pasta production in the future.