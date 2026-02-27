UN Secretary-General calls for nuclear security in Middle East

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on parties to the conflict in the Middle East to ensure nuclear security, TASS reports.

"I call on all Member States that are parties to the conflict to strictly adhere to their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter, to respect and protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law, and to ensure nuclear security," Guterres said, speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council convened in response to the US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed regret that the opportunity for a diplomatic resolution to the differences between the US and Iran was missed in the wake of the US and Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic.

"I deeply regret that this opportunity for diplomacy (between the US and Iran – editor's note) was missed," he said.