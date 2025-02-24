3.57 BYN
3.21 BYN
3.36 BYN
UN Security Council approves resolution calling for peace in Ukraine
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d0cab42-1f28-4bdf-963d-492d2ca2c75d/conversions/2fa0540c-b3ce-4451-b695-cd26e3e811f0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d0cab42-1f28-4bdf-963d-492d2ca2c75d/conversions/2fa0540c-b3ce-4451-b695-cd26e3e811f0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d0cab42-1f28-4bdf-963d-492d2ca2c75d/conversions/2fa0540c-b3ce-4451-b695-cd26e3e811f0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d0cab42-1f28-4bdf-963d-492d2ca2c75d/conversions/2fa0540c-b3ce-4451-b695-cd26e3e811f0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe UN Security Council has adopted a US draft resolution
Group 611 12025-02-25T04:43:32.000000Z00
The United Nations Security Council has adopted a US draft resolution on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, while rejecting all European amendments that contained anti-Russian rhetoric.
In the document, the authors expressed sorrow over the loss of life during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and added: the main task of the UN is maintenance of peace and security.
The authors call for a swift end to the conflict, and to bring lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.
10 countries voted in favor of the draft, 5 countries abstained.