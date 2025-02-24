Watch onlineTV Programm
UN Security Council approves resolution calling for peace in Ukraine

The United Nations Security Council has adopted a US draft resolution on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, while rejecting all European amendments that contained anti-Russian rhetoric.

In the document, the authors expressed sorrow over the loss of life during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and added: the main task of the UN is maintenance of peace and security.

The authors call for a swift end to the conflict, and to bring lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

10 countries voted in favor of the draft, 5 countries abstained.