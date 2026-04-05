Union of Bulgarian Journalists condemns blocking of Belarusian media outlets on YouTube

The Union of Bulgarian Journalists condemned the blocking of Belarusian media outlets on YouTube. This was stated in a petition signed by the chairperson of the Union of Bulgarian Journalists, Snezhana Todorova, which was sent to the Belarusian Union of Journalists (BUJ), the BUJ reported.

"The removal of three major Belarusian media outlets (ONT and STV television channels, and the BELTA news agency) from the YouTube platform is not only a flagrant violation of freedom of speech, but also a violation of the public's right to receive information from various sources," the petition states.

"Journalists have a duty to work in the interests of society, not platform owners who engage in political discrimination by suppressing undesirable voices in the digital environment. The right to information is a fundamental principle of a democratic society. The Union of Bulgarian Journalists has repeatedly expressed its opposition to media bans, as they violate the public's right to information. We condemn censorship and double standards," the Union of Bulgarian Journalists noted.

The union also notes with great concern that in recent months, Europe and the world have seen a crackdown not only on alternative media, but also on freedom of thought, expression, critical thinking, independent expression, and even the defense of human and international rights, if this concerns the "wrong" side in a regional or geopolitical conflict. "The time has come to be outraged by the false information that weighs on our conscience, morality, and the human ability to distinguish truth from lies, good from evil, peace from war, before it's too late, lest we hear the click of the lock with which they intend to lock away the truth!" the statement emphasizes.

As reported, on April 3, YouTube administrators removed the state-owned YouTube channels of BELTA, ONT, and STV. Google, the American company that owns the platform, provided no explanation. The Belarusian Ministry of Information condemns this unfounded move and reserves the right to take the necessary action.