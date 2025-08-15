United States Declare War on Drug Cartels

The armed forces of the United States have allocated additional resources to the waters of Latin America and the Caribbean as part of their ongoing fight against drug cartels.

According to CNN, over 4,000 Marines are being deployed to the Caribbean, along with a nuclear-powered attack submarine, an extra reconnaissance aircraft, several destroyers, and a missile cruiser. These supplementary measures are intended to address threats to U.S. national security posed by specifically designated drug-terrorist organizations operating in the region, officials in Washington have stated.