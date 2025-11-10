news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31a12f53-7d92-45d7-8f14-6819d07d156a/conversions/b183839c-4d1f-45e5-9175-61ff36a8c7ae-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31a12f53-7d92-45d7-8f14-6819d07d156a/conversions/b183839c-4d1f-45e5-9175-61ff36a8c7ae-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31a12f53-7d92-45d7-8f14-6819d07d156a/conversions/b183839c-4d1f-45e5-9175-61ff36a8c7ae-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/31a12f53-7d92-45d7-8f14-6819d07d156a/conversions/b183839c-4d1f-45e5-9175-61ff36a8c7ae-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Transatlantic solidarity is creaking at the seams. Media reports indicate that the United States is demanding a watered-down UN resolution on Russia in the context of the conflict in Ukraine.

It is noted that the Trump administration insists on removing from the text affirming Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemning the annexation of Crimea and other regions by Russia.

In December 2024, the United States, along with 77 other countries, voted in favor of this document. Now, Washington is insisting on a broader formulation, "war in Ukraine," without any mention of "territorial integrity" or "aggression."