United States facing shortage of chicken eggs and turns to Europe for assistance

According to reports, the European Union is "recommending" that member states voluntarily provide Ukraine with military assistance ranging from €20 billion to €40 billion this year by establishing a special fund. Due to Hungary's position, this recommendation will only be circulated among those willing to support Kiev. Countries have been given time until April 30 to agree to this proposal.

Initially, leaders are encouraged to agree on allocating €5 billion for the procurement of 2 million units of large-caliber artillery ammunition.

Each country is invited to contribute proportionately, either in financial terms or through direct provision of weaponry.