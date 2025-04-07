Uranium reserves on the Earth may be exhausted by 2080

According to a joint report by the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency and the International Atomic Energy Agency, the current global reserves of uranium could be depleted by the year 2080, should urgent measures not be taken to enhance the exploration and extraction of this critical element. This information was reported by TASS.

The report indicates that Kazakhstan ranks first in the world in terms of uranium reserves, followed by Canada, Namibia, Australia, Uzbekistan, and Russia. As of early 2023, the established and extractable global uranium reserves amounted to 8 million tons, with a significant potential remaining for the discovery of additional resources.