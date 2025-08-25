Ursula von der Leyen Could Become Next President of Germany

Ursula von der Leyen may become the next President of Germany. According to "Der Spiegel," the German Chancellor plans to nominate her for this position in February 2027.

Such a move, according to media reports, would deprive Germany of a significant position within the European Union. On the other hand, it would allow the Christian Democrats to enter history as the party that "gifted" the country its first female Chancellor (Angela Merkel) and its first female President.