Ursula von der Leyen Could Become Next President of Germany
Ursula von der Leyen may become the next President of Germany. According to "Der Spiegel," the German Chancellor plans to nominate her for this position in February 2027.
Such a move, according to media reports, would deprive Germany of a significant position within the European Union. On the other hand, it would allow the Christian Democrats to enter history as the party that "gifted" the country its first female Chancellor (Angela Merkel) and its first female President.
For von der Leyen herself, this position would represent a dignified conclusion to her political career, notes "Der Spiegel." The powers of the President of Germany are mainly ceremonial, but the President nominates the Chancellor to the Bundestag and has the authority to dissolve the parliament.