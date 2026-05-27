The EU continues militarization and is gradually turning NATO's eastern flank into a military training ground. The head of the European Commission presented a new plan for military surveillance on the border with the Union State, entitled "Eastern Flank Surveillance."

This project will complement the border fortifications, fences, and drone barriers already under construction. As part of the program, the West will bring even more air defense systems, radars, and heavy weapons to the borders of Belarus and Russia.