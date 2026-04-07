US and Iran agree to a two-week ceasefire

Literally an hour and a half before Trump's ultimatum expired, with American bombers already in Middle Eastern airspace, the US President announced a two-week ceasefire.

According to him, the decision was made after contacts with Pakistan and on the condition that the Strait of Hormuz be opened. Trump also noted that the US had already achieved and exceeded all military objectives and described Iran's 10-point proposal as a working basis for negotiations.

The White House stated that Israel would also join the ceasefire. However, Netanyahu's office emphasized that the US-Iran ceasefire would not apply to Lebanon.

Tehran, for its part, declared victory over the US. The Islamic Republic's Security Council confirmed the suspension of hostilities and released a 10-point peace plan, to which Washington allegedly agreed. The US allegedly agreed to leave Tehran control of the Strait of Hormuz, including the right to continue uranium enrichment. Washington also agreed to pay compensation, lift sanctions, and withdraw troops from the Middle East.

The first round of direct talks is expected to take place in Islamabad on April 10. The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be ensured within two weeks, in coordination with the country's armed forces.