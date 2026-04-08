US and Iran confirm their participation in talks in Islamabad

Washington and Tehran confirmed their participation in talks in Islamabad. The Iranian Foreign Ministry also reiterated that the US must fulfill its obligations and end Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

The talks will be based on 10 points proposed by Tehran. Iran intends to seek a UN Security Council resolution to enshrine the results and the unfreezing of its assets within two weeks.

During this period, the US must not increase its military presence in the Middle East. Iran will allow 15 ships per day through the Strait of Hormuz.

The route is also open to US vessels, but passage is possible with Iran's consent and in the absence of hostile behavior.

Earlier, US Vice President Vance, who will lead the American delegation at the talks, stated that Washington would demand that Iran hand over all its stockpiled nuclear fuel. Trump warned that all US forces in the Middle East would remain in the region until the agreement with Iran is implemented.