US and Iran may sign memorandum on June 14

The signing of the deal between Iran and the US is scheduled to take place on June 14, according to Donald Trump, posted on his social media account.

The American leader asserts that the Strait of Hormuz will be open to all immediately after the signing. He also indicated that Washington expects to cooperate with Tehran and the entire Middle East in the future, threatening to use an alternative if the process encounters difficulties.

Trump has not disclosed the contents of the settlement memorandum. According to Axios, the document provides for a 60-day extension of the ceasefire. This will allow for the resumption of shipping in the region and the beginning of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.

Pakistan, which is hosting the ceremony, also announced the signing of the deal on June 14. It is planned to be held online. Iran had previously stated that the signing of the memorandum was possible in the coming days, but not on June 14.