US and Israel attack Iran's oil hub

The US and Israel launched a strike on Iran's Kharg Island, an oil hub for the Islamic Republic. According to Mehr, plumes of smoke are rising from the island.

US President Donald Trump previously threatened to destroy oil infrastructure there unless Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz. The announced strike time for Tehran is 8:00 PM ET (4:00 AM Minsk time on April 8). On April 7, Washington upped the ante in the conflict with Iran, threatening to wipe out the country's civilian infrastructure unless Tehran agrees to a deal.

The IRGC, in turn, threatened to launch strikes outside the Middle East against US and allied infrastructure.