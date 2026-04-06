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US and Israel attack Iran's oil hub
The US and Israel launched a strike on Iran's Kharg Island, an oil hub for the Islamic Republic. According to Mehr, plumes of smoke are rising from the island.
US President Donald Trump previously threatened to destroy oil infrastructure there unless Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz. The announced strike time for Tehran is 8:00 PM ET (4:00 AM Minsk time on April 8). On April 7, Washington upped the ante in the conflict with Iran, threatening to wipe out the country's civilian infrastructure unless Tehran agrees to a deal.
The IRGC, in turn, threatened to launch strikes outside the Middle East against US and allied infrastructure.
Meanwhile, media reports indicate that a flight carrying senior US commanders has set course for Israel. Such flights are typically associated with strategic objectives or diplomatic missions on the international stage. According to Axios, the White House is wavering between strikes on Iran and a renewed attempt to reach an agreement. Sources claim that Trump himself is taking the hardest line on his team, while some of his inner circle favors trying to push through the deal diplomatically.