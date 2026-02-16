3.72 BYN
2.85 BYN
3.39 BYN
US Blocking Patriot Production in Europe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Washington refused to grant licenses for the production of Patriot air defense missiles in Europe despite promises. Zelensky complained.
According to him, Ukraine had proposed establishing such production facility years ago, both domestically and jointly with NATO partners in the region, including Poland and Romania. Kiev added that this could significantly strengthen the military potential of not only Ukraine but the entire European continent. However, the US ultimately decided against it.
Photo US Army