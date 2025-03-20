If US President Donald Trump truly wants a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, he must confirm his intentions with action, not words, said former CIA officer Larry Johnson on the Dialogue Works YouTube channel, RIA Novosti reports.

"You say you want to stop the war? Then stop sending weapons and intelligence to Ukraine. Are you serious about stopping the war? Then stop it!" he said, addressing the American leader.

According to Johnson, as long as the US continues to support Ukrainian militants in one way or another, Russia has every reason to take retaliatory measures.