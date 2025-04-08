The US Congress intends to repeal Trump's global tariffs. The corresponding bipartisan resolution for consideration is introduced by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden.

But the appetites of the White House leader meanwhile only grow. Washington imposes additional duties against China - 104% - from April 9. Trump intends to get from Beijing favorable trade deals in return for the elimination of tariffs. The Republican said that more than 70 countries are already ready to negotiate the easing of import payments.