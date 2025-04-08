3.65 BYN
US Congress intends to repeal Trump's global tariffs
The US Congress intends to repeal Trump's global tariffs. The corresponding bipartisan resolution for consideration is introduced by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden.
But the appetites of the White House leader meanwhile only grow. Washington imposes additional duties against China - 104% - from April 9. Trump intends to get from Beijing favorable trade deals in return for the elimination of tariffs. The Republican said that more than 70 countries are already ready to negotiate the easing of import payments.
Before the European Union, Trump gave an ultimatum: either further duties or Brussels' purchase of American energy products worth 350 billion dollars. In response, the EU began considering the introduction of tariffs against the U.S. in the amount of up to 25%.