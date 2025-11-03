3.68 BYN
US cutting food assistance benefits
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Food assistance benefits are being cut in the US, but even with these cuts, low-income Americans will only be able to receive them for weeks or even months.
According to Reuters, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program was suspended due to the government shutdown. However, a court ordered the use of emergency funds to restore it, at least partially.
Previously, the US presidential administration agreed with the court's decision but warned that some states could need weeks or months to calculate and distribute assistance. For example, in New Jersey, the National Guard is deploying troops to provide food to residents. New York State has declared a state of emergency and is allocating an additional $65 million for food assistance.