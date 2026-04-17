US Escalates Pressure on Iran: Apaches Patrol Strait of Hormuz as Navy May Seize Iranian Tankers

The United States has sharply intensified its military and economic pressure on Iran, deploying AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to patrol the strategic Strait of Hormuz in a bid to enforce a blockade on Iranian oil exports.

The helicopters, armed with air-to-ground missiles, are actively monitoring the vital waterway. According to The Wall Street Journal, US Navy assault teams are also preparing to intercept and seize oil tankers linked to Iran.

These moves form part of a broader White House strategy to tighten the economic noose around Tehran and compel significant concessions on its nuclear programme. Turkish broadcaster Habertürk reports that Washington and Tehran have already reached understandings on nearly 80 percent of the issues in Iran’s nuclear dossier.

Tehran’s stockpile of enriched uranium — estimated at 440–450 kilograms — could be transferred to a third country, with Turkey or Pakistan cited as possible destinations. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has categorically ruled out sending the material directly to the United States.