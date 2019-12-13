US expects Kiev to lower mobilization age

The future US administration of President-elect Donald Trump insists on lowering the mobilization age in Ukraine to 18 years. The corresponding statement was made on air of the TV channel ABC future Trump's assistant on national security Mike Waltz. According to his claim, the future administration is counting on "stabilization of the situation on the front", with Kiev experiencing "real problems with manpower".

"One of the issues we're going to be raising with the Ukrainians has to do with real problems with military manpower. They now have a draft age of 25, not 18, and I think a lot of people don't realize that Ukraine could mobilize hundreds of thousands of new soldiers. So when we hear about morale problems or difficulties on the front lines, we say, "Look, if the Ukrainians are asking the whole world to support democracy, they themselves should be fully committed to that cause."