US extends unilateral ceasefire with Iran

US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire in the conflict with Iran until Tehran's proposals are presented and the negotiation process is completed.

He clarified that this decision was made at Pakistan's request. Meanwhile, US troops in the Middle East remain on combat alert, and the naval blockade of Iranian ports will continue.

Trump stated that he believes a deal with Iran is impossible without these measures. At the same time, Iran stated that it does not recognize the ceasefire extension and reserves the right not to adhere to it, depending on its national interests.

The day before, Tehran made a final decision not to participate in the talks with the US in Islamabad, scheduled for April 22. The reason is Washington's excessive demands, which would have turned the meeting into a waste of time.