US imposes sanctions against Colombia, which refused to accept migrants

The US has imposed duties on all goods from Colombia for refusing to accept deported migrants, US President Donald Trump said, RIA Novosti reported.

"I was just informed that two repatriation flights from the United States with a large number of illegal criminals were not allowed to land in Colombia. The refusal (given by Republican President Gustavo Petro) Petro on these flights jeopardized the national and public security of the United States, so I have instructed the administration to immediately take the following urgent and decisive response," Trump wrote in Truth Social.