US intelligence has not yet determined whether the drone incident in Poland was intentional.

US intelligence has not yet determined whether the September 10 drone incident in Poland was intentional. This was stated by US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker, according to RIA Novosti.

"Intelligence has not determined whether this was intentional or not. If it turns out to be intentional, this is a very serious violation, and we will respond accordingly," the US envoy said on Fox News' morning show.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk claimed on September 10 that "dangerous" drones had been shot down over Poland, calling them "Russian," but provided no evidence. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later stated that more than 10 UAVs were involved.