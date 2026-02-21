US-Iran Talks May Take Place on February 26

The United States is ready to hold a new round of talks with Iran, but only on the condition that Tehran submits a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal within 48 hours.

According to media reports, the upcoming meeting could be the last chance the US President is giving Iran before a possible military response.

At the same time, in the event of a large-scale operation, the US is reportedly not ruling out a direct strike against Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The head of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, proposed a simplified version of the nuclear deal: a peaceful nuclear program for Tehran and the lifting of US sanctions.

According to Abbas Araghchi, a diplomatic solution is within reach. He also noted that a preliminary agreement with the Americans could be discussed as early as February 26 in Geneva.