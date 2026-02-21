3.73 BYN
US-Iran Talks May Take Place on February 26
The United States is ready to hold a new round of talks with Iran, but only on the condition that Tehran submits a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal within 48 hours.
According to media reports, the upcoming meeting could be the last chance the US President is giving Iran before a possible military response.
At the same time, in the event of a large-scale operation, the US is reportedly not ruling out a direct strike against Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. The head of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, proposed a simplified version of the nuclear deal: a peaceful nuclear program for Tehran and the lifting of US sanctions.
According to Abbas Araghchi, a diplomatic solution is within reach. He also noted that a preliminary agreement with the Americans could be discussed as early as February 26 in Geneva.
The diplomat also warned that Iran would be forced to strike American military bases in the Middle East if the US attacked the Islamic Republic.