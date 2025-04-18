US State Department to Revise Human Rights Interpretation in Annual Reports

The US administration has instructed the State Department to revise its interpretation of human rights in its annual reports on the subject, significantly reducing the scope of topics previously covered, according to National Public Radio (NPR), citing internal documents reported by TASS.

According to the information, the State Department has already sent out memos to its personnel indicating that the changes aim to align reports with current US policies and "recent presidential directives." This includes removing references to violence and discrimination against members of the LGBTQ+ community as well as mentions of diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

The annual reports will no longer publicly criticize countries for denying citizens the rights to freedom of movement, organizing peaceful assemblies, the detention of political prisoners without adherence to due process, and the restriction of "free and fair elections."

Furthermore, references to inhumane prison conditions and governmental corruption will also be omitted. The department will stop reporting on cases of forced and involuntary treatment, illegal invasions of privacy, serious limitations on internet freedom, systemic gender-based violence, and violence or threats against people with disabilities.