The United States continues to act very pragmatically in its relations with other states, for example, by still purchasing nuclear fuel from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated this during a meeting with participants of "Business Russia," urging others to adopt a pragmatic approach as well.

"We must make exclusively pragmatic decisions. Despite everything, the United States acts very pragmatically. They do not forget themselves. We are still supplying nuclear fuel to the US. And that's it," he described Washington's position.