US to leave international group "investigating" Russia's actions in Ukraine
According to reports, the United States has decided to withdraw from the so-called international center that investigates Russia's actions in the context of the military operation in Ukraine. This information comes from sources cited by The New York Times (NYT) and is reported by TASS.
Sources from the publication indicate that officials from the U.S. Department of Justice have already notified their European partners about this decision. An official announcement from Washington is expected on March 17.
It is noted that the U.S. joined this initiative in November 2023 during the administration of former President Joe Biden. The administration of the current President Donald Trump links the exit from this international group to the need to redistribute government spending.