US Transfers about $160 Million to UN to Pay off Debt

The United States has partially repaid the debt to the UN, paying nearly $160 million, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, MIR24 informs, citing the Associated Press.

He clarified that the payment was made last week and was intended for the UN's regular operating budget.

The total US debt to the UN as of early February 2026 was approximately $2.19 billion (95% of all member states' debt). Washington also owed $2.4 billion for peacekeeping operations and $43 million for the tribunals.

In early 2026, UN Secretary-General António Guterres noted that the organization faced "imminent collapse." He predicted this would occur unless the UN's financial rules were revised or all 193 member states failed to pay their dues.

Earlier, it was announced that US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum withdrawing the United States from 66 international organizations that no longer serve the country's interests. The White House statement stated that all US departments and agencies must cease funding 31 UN entities and 35 organizations outside the UN system. The Trump administration made this decision after reviewing all international organizations, conventions, and treaties to which Washington is a party.

New UN Secretary-General Elections are scheduled for 2026. Among the candidates for the position are IAEA President Rafael Grossi, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, former UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, and current Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.