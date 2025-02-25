3.59 BYN
US will sell $5M ‘gold cards’ to foreigners for relocation
A statement was made by the head of the White House Donald Trump
The United States will start selling "gold cards" worth 5 million dollars to foreigners who want to move to the country. Such a statement was made by the head of the White House, Donald Trump.
The American leader noted that Russian oligarchs may also be able to apply for such cards. The new type of visa will essentially be a privileges-plus version of the green card. At the same time, the existing program for foreign investors will be closed.
According to Trump, the money from the sale of "golden visas" will be spent to pay off the country's budget deficit. At the same time, the US Secretary of Commerce explained that applicants for this visa would anyway have to go through vetting.