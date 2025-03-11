The United States has confirmed the resumption of intelligence sharing with Ukraine, as announced by the Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, according to RIA Novosti.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Donald Trump, we are one significant step closer to ending the bloodshed in Ukraine. By the president's directive, the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine has been lifted," Gabbard wrote on social media platform X.

On Tuesday, a meeting took place in Saudi Arabia involving delegations from the United States and Ukraine. Following the talks, the Office of President Zelensky released a joint statement noting that Kiev is ready to accept the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement. The document also states that the US will immediately end the pause in intelligence sharing and resume military supplies to Ukraine.