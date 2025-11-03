3.68 BYN
USA Prepares to Test Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying Nuclear Warhead
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States is preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.
The launch will be the first since U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to resume nuclear testing, according to Newsweek.
The launch will be conducted from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The missile will be launched toward the U.S. Missile Defense Range in the Marshall Islands.