USA Prepares to Test Ballistic Missile Capable of Carrying Nuclear Warhead

The United States is preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

The launch will be the first since U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to resume nuclear testing, according to Newsweek.