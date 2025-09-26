3.64 BYN
USA - Ukraine: First Drafts of Mineral Resources Deal
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Kiev regime is taking its first concrete steps towards selling off the country under the U.S.-Ukraine agreement on mineral resources. Naftogaz has proposed to the United States 10 projects related to energy efficiency and resource development, including the extraction of shale gas within Ukraine. To expedite the implementation of these initiatives, both sides plan to invest a total of $75 million.