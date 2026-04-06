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Vance alleges Ukrainian intelligence services interfering in U.S. and Hungarian elections
Washington is aware of attempts by Ukrainian intelligence services to interfere in the U.S. and Hungarian elections, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated at a press conference in Budapest, BelTA reports, citing the Hungarian news portal Index.
"We are clearly aware that there are elements within the Ukrainian intelligence services who attempted to influence the U.S. elections, the Hungarian elections," Vance said. Specifically, Ukraine attempted to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.
Speaking about the upcoming elections in Hungary, Vance noted that what is happening is one of the worst examples of foreign interference he has ever seen. According to him, "bureaucrats in Brussels are trying to destroy the Hungarian economy, reduce the country's energy independence, and are responsible for the rise in energy prices."
In late March, the Hungarian Prime Minister demanded that Vladimir Zelensky immediately withdraw from the country Ukrainian intelligence officers and agents who are acting in the interests of the Hungarian opposition, providing them with support ahead of the elections. Parliamentary elections, which will result in the formation of a new government in Hungary, are scheduled for April 12.