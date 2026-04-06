Vance alleges Ukrainian intelligence services interfering in U.S. and Hungarian elections

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Washington is aware of attempts by Ukrainian intelligence services to interfere in the U.S. and Hungarian elections, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance stated at a press conference in Budapest, BelTA reports, citing the Hungarian news portal Index.

"We are clearly aware that there are elements within the Ukrainian intelligence services who attempted to influence the U.S. elections, the Hungarian elections," Vance said. Specifically, Ukraine attempted to interfere in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking about the upcoming elections in Hungary, Vance noted that what is happening is one of the worst examples of foreign interference he has ever seen. According to him, "bureaucrats in Brussels are trying to destroy the Hungarian economy, reduce the country's energy independence, and are responsible for the rise in energy prices."